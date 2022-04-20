ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Some Like It Hot’ musical announces cast

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czlyX_0fEntlrF00

The musical adaptation of the 1959 Billy Wilder film “Some Like It Hot” will officially open this fall after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deadline .

The project is helmed by Broadway veteran Christian Borle, who was previously cast in New York City Center’s production of “Into the Woods,” but was replaced by Neil Patrick Harris.

Borle will play Joe/Josephine, a role originated by Tony Curtis in the film, and will be joined by J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, which Jack Lemmon played in the movie.

Adrianna Hicks has been cast as Sugar, a role made famous by Marilyn Monroe.

All three cast members have been with the show since the workshop phase and will see it move to the Great White Way.

Other cast members include Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adam Heller and Mark Lotito. Other cast members have yet to be announced.

“Some Like It Hot” is set in Prohibition-era Chicago and follows two musicians who witness a mob hit and are forced to disguise themselves as women in an all-female band in order to escape the pursuing mobsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrrRq_0fEntlrF00
Broadway veteran Christian Borle (right) and J. Harrison Ghee (left) will play down-on-their-luck musicians Joe and Jerry in the upcoming musical.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6QVY_0fEntlrF00
Adrianna Hicks, who currently stars in the Broadway musical “Six,” will play Sugar, a role made famous by Marilyn Monroe.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The musical will feature a book by Tony Award winner Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw.

Producers of the musical announced that the show will start previews on Nov. 1, with an official opening night of Dec. 11, at the Shubert Theatre. The show was initially supposed to make its debut in Chicago but was canceled due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ and Broadway Star, Dies at 90

Click here to read the full article. Robert Morse, who translated Broadway stardom into a film career in the 1960s, then re-emerged decades later as one of the stars of “Mad Men,” has died.  He was 90. Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as a VP on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tweeted news of Morse’s death on Thursday. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90,” he wrote. “A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Barry Manilow to Miss ‘Harmony’ Off-Broadway Opening Night After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Barry Manilow will miss the opening night and New York debut of his and Bruce Sussman’s long-gestating musical Harmony after contracting COVID-19. The Grammy, Emmy and special Tony winner announced he would be absent from the evening event in a statement just hours before the performance Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff CutsJenna Bush Hager Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses 'Today' Taping'Plaza Suite' Extends Broadway Run After Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Miss Performances Due to COVID “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘grown-ish’ Sees Six Original Cast Members Exit In Season 4 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Graduation means it’s time to move on. For six members of the cast at grown-ish, the season finale means just that. The Freeform series.Season 4 finale marked the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek). Fortunately, the ensemble will have a few returnees. Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will be on hand to greet a new collection of students, including black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Additional casting news is expected soon. “Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Marc Shaiman
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Scott Wittman
Person
Jack Lemmon
Person
Christian Borle
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Marilyn Monroe
EW.com

Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here she is: Beanie Feldstein is ready to be Broadway's new Fanny Brice

For Beanie Feldstein, life's candy and the sun's a ball of butter. Having made a name for herself in the divinely funny and poignant teenage escapades Lady Bird and Booksmart, the 28-year-old actress recently graduated to leading-lady status, portraying Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. And nobody is gonna rain on her parade as she turns to the biggest role of her career thus far.
MUSIC
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Lyrics#Broadway Musical#Some Like It Hot#Jerry Daphne#Sugar
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Teen Wolf The Movie Announces Additional Cast

Additional cast members for Paramount+'s Teen Wolf the Movie have been officially announced. Teen Wolf began as an MTV series developed by Jeff Davis that ran for six seasons and takes inspiration from the original 1985 film. Tyler Posey starred as our Teen Wolf and is returning in the Paramount+ original movie, along with many of his former co-stars. With Teen Wolf the Movie beginning principal photography in Los Angeles, news has come out regarding five more cast members being added to the MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television project.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy