ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Masks off: Spain relaxes face covering rules for indoors

By CIARÁN GILES
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vHXG_0fEntWZE00
Virus Outbreak Spain People wait with masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus before boarding a bus in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Spain is taking another step toward post-pandemic normality by partially ending the obligatory use of masks indoors. A government decree taking effect Wednesday keeps masks still mandatory in medical centers and in all forms of public transport. (AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)

MADRID — (AP) — Spain took another step Wednesday toward a sense of normality amid the pandemic by partially ending the near two-year-long obligatory use of masks indoors.

The government decree, passed Tuesday, keeps masks mandatory for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes, although patients won't always be obliged to wear them.

Masks will also be mandatory on all forms of public transportation, but not in stations or airports.

It remains unclear what impact the decree will have on workplaces such as public and private company offices, banks, factories and stores, as the government is letting employers decide to keep them in use if they deem there is a health risk.

In turn, they are recommended, but not obligatory, in multitudinous gatherings, in packed areas or in the presence of vulnerable people. Schools are also exempted from having to use them.

Masks became obligatory in Spain on May 20, 2020 as the pandemic hit the country full on. But after 700 days the new measure will probably take time to be fully accepted. In Madrid and Barcelona, many workers and clients could be seen still wearing masks in cafes, stores, offices and transport areas. Weeks after ending the obligation to wear masks outdoors many people still use them.

“The mask without doubt has been one of the most identifiable measures over the past two years and it will no longer be obligatory,” Health Minister Carolina Darias said Tuesday. “They will continue to be with us as an element of protection, particularly for the most vulnerable."

With more than 92% of Spaniards over 12 years old having received at least two vaccine doses and the number of coronavirus infections and deaths dropping sharply in recent months, Spain has also eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the virus who experience no symptoms or mild ones.

The ebbing of the pandemic comes as Spanish prosecutors turn their attention to possible illegalities in the purchasing of masks and other medical products by authorities in the critical first few months of the outbreak.

Two of the most prominent cases involve the Madrid region and the capital city's town hall.

State prosecutors are investigating two men who they say pocketed more than 6 million euros ($6.5 million) in commission by selling masks and other products to Madrid city hall at exorbitantly inflated prices. Prosecutors say the two bought luxury cars, watches and even a yacht with the money.

Meanwhile, Spanish and European prosecutors have also been looking into the purchase of masks by the Madrid regional government in a deal brokered by the brother of regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso for a substantial commission.

In both cases, authorities say they acted in good faith during a national emergency and that it was extremely difficult to obtain these products at the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, analyzing the books of Spain's major cities and some major institutions during the first three months of the pandemic, Spain's Court of Auditors has found that there were often major exorbitant differences in the prices paid for masks and other products.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — (AP) — Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rylov stood on stage with medalists from other Olympic sports...
SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy