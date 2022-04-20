ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Goes Full Wild West

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
Featuring Challengers used as battering rams!

It should probably be common knowledge that California, particularly the former promised land of Los Angeles, is basically the wild west, only with more homelessness. Thieves of all shapes and sizes have taken to the streets to track down and brutally rob anyone with even an ounce of wealth on their person. This has led to a public outcry at law enforcement's complete inability to protect their citizens. Within the last 48 hours, five separate follow-home robberies have taken place in the city of angels, with one being particularly traumatizing. A woman was run over by a car by eager thieves looking to make a quick buck in this situation. So what was worth endangering the lives of countless bystanders, brutally injuring a woman, and contributing to the growing crime problem in the city?

Two watches were stolen with an estimated value of around $600,000 from an unknown woman. After chasing the resident through the streets, one assailant decided it'd be a good idea to get behind the wheel of his Dodge Challenger and ram into the woman. In the video, two pedestrians try to help her, one by blocking her with their SUV until the Challenger sped up and scared them off. The second was a nearby walker in a pink hoodie who could be seen helping the woman up after she was struck. While neither pedestrian successfully stopped the woman from being hit, the burglars eventually ran away after she threw her watches to the ground.

This incident is not alone, as 165 of these robberies are reported to have taken place last year and a staggering 56 this year. If this trend continues, this year will surpass the previous violent crime rate as an estimated 17 gangs have formed with one goal in mind. That is, of course, to take money from everyone else no matter what they have to do. Not all victims were as lucky as the one mentioned above. 13 people have been shot over those 56 robberies this year, with two fatalities. It's clear that the police have lost control of the city, and citizens need to either flee or arm themselves in anticipation of record-high violent crime statistics in 2022.

Comments / 30

USMC 4ever
2d ago

don't worry blue states wanted this stuff... criminals have more rights than the citizens.. gun control right? so only criminals have guns..

Reply(1)
24
Jorge Martinez
2d ago

People need to get involved and help like in the situation with the woman who got hit with car there were people nearby who could of helped the lady that’s how these thugs will think twice if people fight back and help .

Reply(4)
11
Kenneth Anderson
2d ago

in the old west the guns were in holsters.now there hidden.didnt have drug dealers on every corner.so don't say old west.they had principals.

Reply
9
