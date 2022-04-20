ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Top Cyber Execs to Watch in 2022: Jacobs’ Caesar Nieves

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President & General Manager, Cyber & Intelligence Business Unit, Jacobs. Caesar Nieves’ biggest recent achievement was completing year two of the transformation of Jacobs Cyber & Intelligence business. He also led two major acquisitions for Jacobs, one being The Buffalo Group, which provided a solid presence and reputation in...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Unisys Grabs Top Lawyer From Tech Rival Cognizant

In today’s column, a security breach at New Jersey-based McCarter & English cut off lawyers’ access to email and remote work systems; a Tennessee congressman wants a U.S. travel ban on London lawyers working for Russians; two boutiques matched the Cravath standard for associate pay. Leading off, technology...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform AskSid

Conversational AI engagement technology provider Gupshup has acquired Bengaluru, India-based AskSid for an undisclosed amount. AskSid provides conversational artificial intelligence technology to global e-commerce brands, including AkzoNobel, Danone, Wolford, Akris and Himalaya Wellness. Its AI-powered conversations support businesses in 25 countries serving over 100 languages. “Conversational commerce is about to...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Laiye Rakes in $160M for Global Intelligent Automation Rollout

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Laiye on Monday (April 18) wrapped up a $160 million Series C fundraising round that it plans to use to accelerate the worldwide rollout of its intelligent automation platform, according to a company press release. HOPU Magnolia led the latest funding effort, which included a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#The Buffalo Group#Central Command#U S Space Command#Army#Dia
pymnts

Moneyhub, Wyzr Partner on Automated Financial Planning

Open data and payments platform Moneyhub and financial technology platform Wyzr are teaming up to enable automated financial planning in the U.K., according to a Moneyhub blog post Tuesday (April 19). Moneyhub’s open banking technology and Wyzr’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms will power the Wyzr platform, which helps consumers analyze...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Want Your Company to Be Successful? Mark Cuban Says A.I. Is Key

Mark Cuban knows a little bit about emerging technologies, and to him all roads lead to artificial intelligence. There are two types of companies in the world, he said at a recent Harvard Business Review leadership conference, "those who are great with AI and everyone else." The Shark Tank star...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Chipotle's $50M Venture Fund Aims to Boost Early-Stage Food Tech Startups

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference — which also features John Sculley.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cheddar News

Fathom CEO on How Digital Manufacturing Can Mitigate Supply Chain Disruptions

Fathom Digital Manufacturing, one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, went public late last year and serves the product development and manufacturing needs of companies such as Google, Amazon, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, and more. CEO Ryan Martin joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss what the IPO means to the company and how he thinks digital manufacturing can help mitigate supply chain issues seen throughout the pandemic. "We can take parts that would take 4-6 weeks condense that down into just days using additive manufacturing in many cases. And so it's all about speed," he said.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Down Public Vs. Private Psychedelic Investments

The group discussed the potential of psychedelics broadly, but also the differences between the private and public sectors. One difference they covered: access to capital. For many private companies, the goal is clear: to go public. For others, the goal is an acquisition. Either way, private companies offer attractive potential for investors, especially in emerging markets.
MARKETS
Fast Company

R.I.P. magical kingdom tech culture. What comes next?

For years, tech companies have delighted in parodying one another’s workplace culture in an ever-escalating rivalry of perks. What started with innocent beanbag chairs, office kegs, and foosball tables grew to include on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, laundry facilities, and a boundless cornucopia of infantilizing services designed to create a cocooned office environment employees could be lulled into literally living in.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, IMG Team to Remake MADE

Today in the connected economy, PayPal plans to help IMG launch its MADE platform as a place for fashion designers. Also, Robinhood adds U.K. crypto platform Ziglu to its offerings, shipping and logistics platform Shipwell has launched its Shipper Mobile application, and payments services MYPINPAD and SmartPesa announce plans to merge.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

Why CEOs and Thought Leaders Should Post on LinkedIn

Jennifer Rotner, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Baltimore, is founder and CEO of both Elite Authors, a professional publishing service for independent authors, and Elite Editing, a full-service firm that offers comprehensive editing and writing solutions for companies of all sizes. We asked Jennifer why business leaders should leverage the benefits of publishing thought leadership content on LinkedIn. Here's what she shared:
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Can Gamification Help Teach Personal Finance?

Each month, a new survey seems to come out showing just how woefully unaware most Americans are when it comes to both personal finance and the stock market — most recently, 8 out of 10 adult respondents drew a blank when asked to explain what a bond is while seven in 10 faltered with the definition of a hedge fund despite confidently saying that they knew it in high numbers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hackernoon.com

Pros and Cons of QuickBooks -Business Accounting Software

QuickBooks is a well-known software under the bookkeepers and accounting community. Many small and medium enterprises have been using it for years now. For decades, it dominated the self-bookkeeping and accounting needs. However, many other companies are launching alternatives to this application. Here is why:. As QuickBooks Desktop evolved with...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Prezent.ai secures $20M to gamify deck presentations

Convinced he had something novel to contribute, Rajat Mishra in 2021 co-founded Prezent.ai, a presentation creation tool that today closed a $20 million Series A round led by Greycroft at a valuation “north of” $100 million. In addition to hosting templates for companies to build branded presentations, Prezent.ai offers gamified learning courses to help employees improve their presenting skills.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy