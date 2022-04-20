ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Princess Madeleine shares new photo with her daughters Leonore and Adrienne

By Alexandra Hurtado
 2 days ago

Happy belated Easter from Princess Madeleine of Sweden! The royal mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Tuesday to wish her followers a happy Easter with a photo of herself and her two daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne .

“Happy Easter! 💐,” Madeleine simply captioned the post.

Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine wear their wedding day tiaras in new portraits

The 39-year-old royal was pictured wearing her floral print D’Ascoli x Maisonette dress. Leonore, eight, and Adrienne, four, coordinated with their mom in matching frocks from the same brand .

Missing from the photo are Madeleine’s husband, Christopher O’Neill , and their six-year-old son, Prince Nicolas . The family of five moved to Florida back in 2018.

Speaking about life in the Sunshine State, Madeleine previously told Swedish magazine Mama , “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”

While Madeleine appeared to be enjoying warm weather with a dreamy outdoor set up on Easter, her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia celebrated the holiday in the mountains. Posting a photo of themselves in ski gear, the Prince Couple wrote: “Happy Easter from the beautiful mountains!”

Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham asked their wedding guests to donate money to Care to help those in Ukraine instead of buying gifts for the couple – but that didn't stop Sandra Beckham from giving her new granddaughter-in-law a special present. David Beckham's mother, Brooklyn's grandmother, had artist Adam...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
