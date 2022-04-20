Princess Madeleine shares new photo with her daughters Leonore and Adrienne

Happy belated Easter from Princess Madeleine of Sweden! The royal mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Tuesday to wish her followers a happy Easter with a photo of herself and her two daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne .

“Happy Easter! 💐,” Madeleine simply captioned the post.

The 39-year-old royal was pictured wearing her floral print D’Ascoli x Maisonette dress. Leonore, eight, and Adrienne, four, coordinated with their mom in matching frocks from the same brand .

Missing from the photo are Madeleine’s husband, Christopher O’Neill , and their six-year-old son, Prince Nicolas . The family of five moved to Florida back in 2018.

Speaking about life in the Sunshine State, Madeleine previously told Swedish magazine Mama , “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”

While Madeleine appeared to be enjoying warm weather with a dreamy outdoor set up on Easter, her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia celebrated the holiday in the mountains. Posting a photo of themselves in ski gear, the Prince Couple wrote: “Happy Easter from the beautiful mountains!”