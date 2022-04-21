ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Identify Man Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting As 64-Year-Old Marvin Leslie

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police identified the victim was Marvin Leslie of Philadelphia. Police say he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police.

The incident is currently being investigated by the homicide unit.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Row Jimmy
2d ago

Start prosecuting and set examples. Illegal possession of firearm should be 20 years no parole. Capital punishment for homicide.

