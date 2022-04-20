ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Toto Wolff warns it will 'take time' for Mercedes to catch up with Ferrari and Red Bull's pace and calls for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to be 'realistic' about the time frame after difficult start to the season

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Toto Wolff has said that it 'will take time' for Mercedes to match the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull, but insists his team are 'working hard' to 'reduce the other teams' advantage'.

Mercedes have been lagging behind their rivals due to a 'porpoising' issue - which causes the car bounce up and down on the straights. As a result, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are finishing around a second behind Ferrari on each lap.

Therefore, Mercedes have taken their cars back to the factory in Brackley, Northamptonshire, to fix the issue. However, Wolff says his drivers must be 'realistic' as it will 'take time to make the gains we want'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMZaR_0fEnsRGE00
Toto Wolff has said that it 'will take time' for Mercedes to rediscover their pace this season

'We know we haven't got the pace of the Ferrari and Red Bull right now. But we're working hard to reduce their advantage,' Wolff said.

'There's been a lot of hard work over the Easter weekend in the factory to bring improvements to the car and get it ready to head to the next race, and that shows the team's dedication to turning the situation around.

'Of course, we must be realistic, it will take time to make the gains we want, but we're learning as much as we can from each race and finding avenues to push us forward.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZnXM_0fEnsRGE00
Mercedes have been lagging behind their rivals due to a 'porpoising' issue with their cars 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYoQm_0fEnsRGE00
 Hamilton and Mercedes were off the pace, finishing fifth in Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton has vented his frustration at Mercedes' lack of speed this season. He insisted his team were a long way off competing this season after only managing to finish fifth in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

'We have not made any progress,' said the seven-time world champion. 'I really hope over this next week we can get as much information and figure something out.

'I wish I could be optimistic and say we have got something better coming, but at the moment we don't.

'Winning is a long way off, a second off, so it is a huge gap. I don't enjoy driving this car but I enjoy the collaboration with the guys, knowing that there is a steep hill to climb and remaining hopeful that we will get there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sJAs_0fEnsRGE00
Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell is also struggling and lamented the car

The British F1 driver went on to secure his first podium of the season in the first race in Bahrain, but that was only due to an issue with fellow title rivals Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Russell said his car had the worst porpoising he had ever experienced along the sweeping, lightly curved section of Albert Park where drivers hit high speed before turn nine.

'We are not in the position where we want to be,' he told Sky. 'We need to keep digging into the data and understand.

'We've sort of gone from left, right and centre with the set-up and all have resulted in a similar outcome so we need to try and get on top of things and understand why.'

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Haas Chief Guenther Steiner Responds To Huge Allegations Against Team

Haas has been in the headlines more often than not over the past couple of months as they fought against their Russian ex-sponsor Uralkali and their ex-driver Nikita Mazepin. But now, while the American team is showing some of the best performance yet, Alpine, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Mercedes has started wondering if it’s getting […] The post F1 News: Haas Chief Guenther Steiner Responds To Huge Allegations Against Team appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton explains heated qualifying discussion with Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a heated discussion with Toto Wolff after a poor qualifying performance ensured he will start Saturday’s Sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 13th on the grid.Seven-time world champion Hamilton scraped out of Q1 by just four thousandths of a second before Carlos Sainz crashed out and then the rain arrived in Q2.The newly-damp track meant Hamilton could not improve on his sole lap, leaving him with a woeful grid slot for Saturday’s 21-lap dash around Imola – the finishing order of which determines the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This 9.8-Liter V8 Ford Mustang Blow Up At The Track

Browse the internet and it's clear the Ford Mustang GT is best known for crashing into people, other cars, and immovable objects. But sometimes it likes to go fast in a straight line. In a new video from horsepower junkie and professional drag racer Emelia Hartford, we get to see her massively overpowered sixth-generation Mustang head to the drag strip for some quarter-mile runs. Hartford has proven that she has what it takes to pilot seriously powerful cars down the strip as we've seen with her twin-turbo Chevrolet Corvette which at one point held the record as the fastest C8 in the world. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned this time around with her Stang, and Hartford ends up blowing the engine on her highly modified beast.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Sky
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

George Russell broke part of car interior during Imola practice due to severe ‘porpoising’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed George Russell broke the interior of his car due to porpoising during Friday’s practice session at Imola.Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton had issues with bouncing on their first outing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Wolff said the issue is the worst he has ever seen it and that the cars aren’t “drivable”.“W had George bouncing so much that he actually broke the stay on the floor,” Wolff told Sky, “You can’t drive [down the main straight] – you have to lift on the straight.”“They [Russell and Hamilton] are trained – I have never...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

AlphaTauri F1 Boss Suggests Timeline for Mick Schumacher's Ferrari Move

Mick Schumacher is nowhere near ready for a move to the Formula 1 prime seat at Ferrari. AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost, who has been close to Mick's father, Michael Schumacher, suggests that the 23-year-old Schumacher is not ready for Ferrari but it may be time for a move from Haas. That move could be to Tost's own team.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz ‘angry’ after Charles Leclerc becomes ‘established’ at the top of the Ferrari order

Carlos Sainz is “angry” about Ferrari prioritising Charles Leclerc ahead of him, according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.Leclerc has won two of the first three races of the season in Bahrain and Australia and also came second to Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.As a result of his impressive start to 2022, the Monegasque driver leads the championship by a huge 34 points from George Russell.Meanwhile, Sainz is a further four points behind Russell after two podiums and a DNF last time out in Melbourne.And Schumacher believes the Spaniard is not reacting well to Ferrari putting Leclerc’s interests ahead of his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull chief warns team over ‘time bomb’ Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been described as a “time bomb” by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko amid the team’s early-season problems.The defending world champion has suffered reliability issues in two of the first three races which have seen him unable to finish the Bahrain and Australian Grands Prix.And while he has kept a cool head during their frustrating results in the 2022 F1 season so far, Marko is aware Verstappen will not tolerate it for much longer.Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he said: "He is a lot calmer [now than he used to be]. After his retirement [in Australia] he returned...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Red Bull#Australian
Grand Tour Nation

F1: This Is The Legendary Cat That Magically Helped Lewis Hamilton Win At Imola

Lewis Hamilton is going to need a miracle before he can take the fight to Ferrari with his under-performing Mercedes. But with Imola coming up this coming weekend, it reminded me that this wouldn’t be the first time such a thing has happened. At Imola, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, there’s a very special cat. […] The post F1: This Is The Legendary Cat That Magically Helped Lewis Hamilton Win At Imola appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
PETS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will challenge for victories when they make ‘big updates’ to their cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, says Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.The seven-time world champion secured a podium finish in the first race of the season in Bahrain, but has struggled to find any pace in the car as he came tenth in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Australia.Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already confirmed that, with a lack of practice sessions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend due to the return of the sprint race, they are not preparing to add...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Leclerc tipped to end Ferrari wait for F1 home win

Charles Leclerc is poised to end Ferrari’s three-year wait for a victory on home soil. Leclerc has won two of the opening three Formula One races — finishing second in the other — to help Ferrari lead the constructors’ championship after years of disappointment for the famous Italian Scuderia.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull chief makes admission about Max Verstappen’s suitability for 2022 cars

World champion Max Verstappen’s “aggressive driving style” is not suited to the new Formula One cars, according to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.The 24-year-old Dutchman suffered reliability failures in Bahrain and Australia, with the only race he has managed to finish so far this season coming in his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.His inability to manage the car also means his teammate Sergio Perez is currently ahead of him in the drivers’ standings.And Marko believes Verstappen’s problems stem from how he treats the car with his full-throttle style.Speaking to F1 Insider, he said: “Perez is much closer to...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

How Significant Are Red Bull’s Reliability Issues—and Can Max Verstappen Overcome Them?

Just three races into his title defense, Max Verstappen already has his back against the wall. After two DNFs, in Bahrain and Australia (with a win in Saudi Arabia sandwiched in between), the reigning world champion is in sixth place in the standings, 46 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc. No driver has ever overcome such a deficit to win the title.
MLB
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: George Russell Admits Lewis Hamilton Is Still Number 1 In Mercedes

George Russell has been wowing fans as he currently sits second in the F1 drivers standings despite Mercedes struggling with severe performance issues from the beginning of the 2022 F1 season. Of course, this has been down to some good luck over his teammate Lewis Hamilton, and some serious bad luck within the Red Bull […] The post F1 News: George Russell Admits Lewis Hamilton Is Still Number 1 In Mercedes appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
The Spun

Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams Join Bid: Sports World Reacts

Two of the greatest athletes in recent memory could become Chelsea FC’s next owners. That’s right, Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton and tennis legend Serena Williams are pledging millions of dollars in a bid to buy the club. Hamilton and Williams have joined British business mogul Martin Broughton’s...
TENNIS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Disappoints In First Practice, Mercedes Explains Why

Lewis Hamilton finished Free Practice 1 in a disappointing 18th place after Mercedes struggled with both porpoising and wet grip. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc showed yet again more dominance as he finished top of the time sheet at Imola with teammate Carlos Sainz finishing second. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull finished a close third and […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Disappoints In First Practice, Mercedes Explains Why appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wants to ‘stay optimistic’ Mercedes can ‘get in the fight’ for F1 title

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful Mercedes can challenge for the drivers’ championship this season despite a difficult start to 2022.The reigning constructors champions have been playing catch up behind pace setters Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening three races.And while Red Bull’s reliability issues have left George Russell a surprising second in the standings, many feel Mercedes do not have the car to compete for the title.However, Hamilton is still optimistic that they can improve and begin to fight for victories as the season progresses.Speaking to GP Fans, the seven-time world champion said: “I prefer to stay optimistic. There are...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Problem that caused Max Verstappen retirement in Australia has been fixed, insists Christian Horner

Christian Horner has said the issues with Max Verstappen’s car which forced him to retire from the Australian Grand Prix have been fixed.It was the second time Verstappen didn’t finish a race this season due to faults with his car. The defending champion is in sixth in the driver standings as a result and the Red Bull star will have to rebuild his season from the Imola race on Sunday.“We’ve been working with our colleagues at HRC in Japan, and they found the issue and they resolved it,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.“And I believe we have a fix for...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

As Formula One Heads To Imola, We Recall Ayrton Senna’s Crash From 1994

34-year old Ayrton Senna was the man to watch when it came to fierce wheel-to-wheel battles in F1. Watching him race felt like witnessing the car fly through the circuit. The Brazilian Legend had an incredible career in motorsport which sadly ended at the San Marino Grand Prix on 1 May 1994. The Williams racer […] The post As Formula One Heads To Imola, We Recall Ayrton Senna’s Crash From 1994 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘It’s difficult to say’: Max Verstappen in the dark over whether Red Bull have fixed reliability problems

Max Verstappen has admitted he is unsure whether or not Red Bull have fixed their reliability issues ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend.The 24-year-old, who claimed his first world championship in dramatic fashion last season, has endured a mixed start to the 2022 F1 campaign.He was forced to retire in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix, before then going on to win the Saudi Arabia GP seven days later.But similar issues then emerged again in Australia as Verstappen’s engine overheated, causing him to suffer another DNF.The two reliability issues have seen the Dutchman...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy