Nicki Minaj Throws Subliminal Shots, Warns Haters “Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth”

By Easy Money Typer
 2 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Nicki Minaj is tired of other rappers mentioning her.

Minaj is in full album mode and has been highly active on social media. The Queens rapper had something to say to people who keep bringing her up in conversations calling them out in several tweets.

“Would it have bothered u dumb fkng hoes to simply STFD & STFU?!?!!!! BUT NOOOOOOO!!!!!!!” Minaj tweeted.

Minaj was not done. She warned the unnamed individuals that she is done playing nice with them, warning they would only be getting one version of her from now on.

“ Many of y’all never experienced a “Nicki got her foot on btchs necks” era & it shows So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her . Yall won’t get ‘bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’all gon get who y’all begged4.”

“And baby, that “btchs necks” covers the whole spectrum. Nigg@z tooooooooooooooooo” she continued.

The “Moment 4 Life” crafter then warned that whoever she is addressing should “Keep my / Mtha fkn name / Out ya mthfkn mouth / Ima show u tho.” Why she wrote that in a poll is confusing, but the message was sent.

Twitter, of course, is full of detectives and deduced that Nicki Minaj was either talking about Rubi Rose or Erica Banks. The latter mentioned Minaj in a recent episode of the Big Facts podcast, accusing her of only collaborating with girls who don’t know how to rap.” Coi Leray responded to that to shade on behalf of Minaj.

Rose mentioned Minaj when she was asked if she wanted if she would like to be the financial provider in a relationship in an interview on the Big Facts podcast.

“I don’t want to be the man in the relationship. But I will. I see Nicki Minaj is happy,” clearly saying that Minaj makes more money than her problematic husband, Kenneth Petty.” Once the Barbz caught wind of her comments, she quickly added that she meant no harm with her original statement.

Whatever the case, Nicki Minaj is paying attention while promoting her new video for “We Go Up,” featuring Fivio Foreign . Minaj went as far as to threaten to delay her project if her insanely loyal fans didn’t run the numbers up on the visual.

Whatever works for her, we suppose.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

