Public Health

Anders who? WHO has no job for Swedish health agency chief

By Reuters
 2 days ago
STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Anders Tegnell, the architect of Sweden's light-touch COVID response, will not be joining the World Health Organization despite stepping down as Sweden's chief epidemiologist earlier this year to do so.

The Swedish Public Health Agency announced in March that Tegnell would leave his job and join WHO as a senior expert working with vaccine distribution.

Tegnell, controversial at home and abroad for shunning lockdowns throughout the pandemic, was put forward for the job by the health agency and the Swedish government but it soon emerged that Tegnell's appointment was not a done deal and the new expert group had yet to be finalised.

"The Swedish Public Health Agency has now been informed by the WHO that an agreement has unfortunately not been reached for the intended assignment," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sweden stood out in the pandemic by opting for mild and voluntary measures, sometimes in sharp contrast to WHO recommendations. Sweden kept schools open while most restaurants, bars and other businesses never closed. Widespread use of masks was never recommended.

More than 18,000 people have died in Sweden from or with COVID-19, many times more per capita than in neighbouring Nordic countries but also fewer than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Nick Macfie

scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
