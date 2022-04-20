ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says talks with Ukraine hinge on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Moscow's demands

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
April 20 (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone call on Wednesday that the outcome of talks with Ukraine completely depended on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Russia's demands.

Russian foreign ministry also said Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Ukraine's port of Mariupol and possible measures aimed at providing safety to civilians, including from foreign countries.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

John Romansic
1d ago

Why don't we push ruskies buffer zones back into their country about one hundred miles where it belongs.

Maheadabelle
2d ago

HELLLL nooooo ! Stand strong Ukraine !!!!

Lucky from CO
2d ago

How about you Nazis stand trial for murder?

