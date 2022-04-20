ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N’Keal Harry Apparently Skipping Start Of Patriots’ Voluntary Offseason Program

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offseason program began on Monday. N’Keal Harry apparently wasn’t there.

That’s at least the assumption that can be made based on Harry’s Instagram posts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a location that was certainly not southeastern Massachusetts.

The majority of the NFL offseason program is voluntary for players, aside from three mandatory minicamp dates. Yet Harry’s absence will of course bring some level of scrutiny, considering his lack of production and his previous request for a trade last summer.

Harry was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Patriots, marking the first time Bill Belichick had ever used a first-round pick on a wide receiver.

Last season, Harry caught just 12 passes for 184 yards with zero touchdowns. In his career, he’s caught just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games played. He also has two receptions for 21 yards and no touchdowns in two playoff games.

With Mac Jones entering an important second season, and with Josh McDaniels gone to Las Vegas, this year’s offseason figures to take on an added level of importance for the players involved in the Patriots’ passing game. And with Jones, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor already in Foxboro, the work for 2022 has begun in earnest. Thus far, it’s been happening without Harry.

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
