UFC welterweight rankings: The 170-pound king is back on Saturday at UFC 278

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

The UFC welterweight rankings often include some of the most talented and popular fighters in the sport. From the legendary days of Georges St-Pierre reigning supreme as the king of Canada to the current era of “The Nigerian Nightmare,” the division is filled with some of the promotion’s most important talents.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 170-pound fighters in the best cage fighting promotion on earth.

10. Sean Brady (15-0)

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Brady is the next great rising monster in the division. While he may not be quite as fearsome as the Russian, the Philadelphia native has stifling grappling skills that are an absolute handful and one of the biggest puzzles in the entire division. He will get a massive opportunity on Oct. 22 when he faces one of the hottest and highest ranked fighters at welterweight in Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

  • Next fight: vs Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

9. Jorge Masvidal (35-16)

Jorge Masvidal is at a career crossroads. He has lost three straight to a couple of the division’s elites and is likely to never compete in another title fight ever again. That doesn’t mean he can’t take part in some highly entertaining event fights in the future. At 37, he is transitioning out of title contention into being a top-shelf entertainer at welterweight. His next bout should be against a fellow star with waning relevancy. Could it be Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz?

  • Next fight: TBD

8. Stephen Thompson (16-6-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Like Masvidal, Stephen Thompson’s days as a title contender are done. However, he is still a skilled fighter deserving of high-level opposition and fights that would be featured bouts on future pay-per-view main cards. At this point in both their careers, a Thompson vs Masvidal rematch might be the most logical matchmaking option for each man next.

  • Next fight: TBD
7. Vicente Luque (21-8-1)

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vicente Luque has had an outstanding career in the UFC . Quietly, he has amassed a 15-3 record and become one of the best welterweights on the planet. However, each time he is on the cusp of serious title contention he has come up short. That happened once again in his UFC Vegas 51 main event defeat to Belal Muhammad. Now, the Brazilian’s championship hopes in 2022 are dashed. He must instead rebuild his place in the UFC rankings and set his sights and title aspirations to 2023.

  • Next fight: TBD

6. Gilbert Burns (20-5)

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his loss to rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev , Gilbert Burns still remains a world-class welterweight. Nevertheless, he has still lost two of his last three and is completely out of title contention and in the list behind fighters that are more deserving of a top-five spot. Where Burns goes next will be interesting. He is worthy of a top-five opponent, but his brand is as strong as ever and a “money-fight” might be a more appealing option next.

  • Next fight: TBD

5. Belal Muhammad (21-3)

You can no longer doubt the talents of Belal Muhammad. He has beaten Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and now Luque in his last three fights, definitively. That, matched with his eight-fight unbeaten streak is worthy of a title opportunity. However, with a title fight already booked, Muhammad will roll the dice in a lose-lose scenario against talented and lower ranked young star Sean Brady in October.

  • Next fight: vs Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22
4. Khamzat Chimaev (11-0)

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC 273 Khamzat Chimaev proved once and for all that he is the real deal. In his fight of the year-level clash with Burns, he answered many of the questions remaining about his striking abilities, toughness, and fight IQ. However, just like Muhammad, he is blocked from landing a shot at the title next, and that’s why he is now matched up with UFC superstar Nate Diaz in a pure money fight built to make him look like a monster.

3. Colby Covington (17-3)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 , Colby Covington earned revenge and vindication. He solidified his spot in the top three of the division and sent his former bestie to the back of the contention line forever. The question now is, does he want to face the best of the rest at welterweight and stay in the title picture, or use his popularity to make the most money he can now? Time will soon tell.

  • Next fight: TBD

2. Leon Edwards (19-3)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite what Belal Muhammad says, Leon Edwards is deserving of his unofficial upcoming title fight against Kamaru Usman. It will be a rematch of two fighters who are exceedingly better now than they were when they first clashed seven years ago. That is also the last time Edwards tasted defeat in the Octagon. In August, he will get to prove if he truly is the best 170-pounder in the world or still a level below the champ.

  • Next fight: vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 on Aug. 20

1. Kamaru Usman (20-1)

What else is there to say about Kamaru Usman? He is not only the best welterweight alive, but the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport currently. He is lapping the division a second time in his quest to usurp GSP’s spot as the division GOAT. He will get another legacy-building opportunity in his August defense and rematch against Leon Edwards.

  • Next fight: vs Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Aug. 20
