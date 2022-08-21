UFC welterweight rankings: Edwards takes top spot after shocking UFC 278 win

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Result s #1 Leon Edwards 20-3 W-W-NC #2 Kamaru Usman 20-2 L-W-W #3 Colby Covington 17-3 W-L-W #4 Khamzat Chimaev 11-0 W-W-W #5 Belal Muhammad 21-3 W-W-W #6 Gibert Burns 20-5 L-W-L #7 Vicente Luque 21-8-1 L-L-W #8 Stephen Thompson 16-6-1 L-L-W #9 Jorge Masvidal 35-16 L-L-L #10 Sean Brady 15-0 W-W-W

The UFC welterweight rankings often include some of the most talented and popular fighters in the sport. From the legendary days of Georges St-Pierre reigning supreme as the king of Canada to the current era of “The Nigerian Nightmare,” the division is filled with some of the promotion’s most important talents.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 170-pound fighters in the best cage fighting promotion on earth.

10. Sean Brady (15-0)

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Brady is the next great rising monster in the division. While he may not be quite as fearsome as the Russian, the Philadelphia native has stifling grappling skills that are an absolute handful and one of the biggest puzzles in the entire division. He will get a massive opportunity on Oct. 22 when he faces one of the hottest and highest ranked fighters at welterweight in Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

Next fight: vs Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

9. Jorge Masvidal (35-16)

Jorge Masvidal is at a career crossroads. He has lost three straight to a couple of the division’s elites and is likely to never compete in another title fight ever again. That doesn’t mean he can’t take part in some highly entertaining event fights in the future. At 37, it seems as if he is transitioning out of title contention into being a top-shelf entertainer at welterweight. With new rumors that he will next face Gilbert Burns later this year, the money-fight era for “Gamebred” is in full effect.

Next fight: vs. Gilbert Burns on a date TBD

8. Stephen Thompson (16-6-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Like Masvidal, Stephen Thompson’s days as a title contender are done. However, he is still a skilled fighter deserving of high-level opposition and fights that would be featured bouts on future pay-per-view main cards. At this point in both their careers, a Thompson vs Masvidal rematch might be the most logical matchmaking option for each man next.

Next fight: TBD

7. Vicente Luque (21-8-1)

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vicente Luque has had an outstanding career in the UFC . Quietly, he has amassed a 15-3 record and become one of the best welterweights on the planet. However, each time he is on the cusp of serious title contention he has come up short. That happened once again in his UFC Vegas 51 main event defeat to Belal Muhammad. Now, the Brazilian’s championship hopes in 2022 are dashed. He must instead rebuild his place in the UFC rankings and set his sights and title aspirations to 2023.

Next fight: TBD

6. Gilbert Burns (20-5)

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his loss to rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev , Gilbert Burns still remains a world-class welterweight. Nevertheless, he has still lost two of his last three and is completely out of title contention for at least a year or more. With a need to win at least three or more fights to return to contender status, the Brazilian’s climb back to that place will reportedly begin later this year in an event fight against promotional star Jorge Masvidal.

Next fight: vs. Jorge Masvidal on a date TBD

5. Belal Muhammad (21-3)

You can no longer doubt the talents of Belal Muhammad. He has beaten Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and now Luque in his last three fights, definitively. That, matched with his eight-fight unbeaten streak is worthy of a title opportunity. However, with a title fight already booked, Muhammad will roll the dice in a lose-lose scenario against talented and lower ranked young star Sean Brady in October.

Next fight: vs Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

4. Khamzat Chimaev (11-0)

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC 273 Khamzat Chimaev proved once and for all that he is the real deal. In his fight of the year-level clash with Burns, he answered many of the questions remaining about his striking abilities, toughness, and fight IQ. However, just like Muhammad, he is blocked from landing a shot at the title next, and that’s why he is now matched up with UFC superstar Nate Diaz in a pure money fight built to make him look like a monster.

Khamzat Chimaev next fight : vs. Nate Date at UFC 279 on Sept. 10

3. Colby Covington (17-3)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 , Colby Covington earned revenge and vindication. He solidified his spot in the top three of the division and sent his former bestie to the back of the contention line forever. The question now is, does he want to face the best of the rest at welterweight and stay in the title picture, or use his popularity to make the most money he can now? Time will soon tell.

Next fight: TBD

2. Kamaru Usman (20-2)

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest title reigns in UFC history came to a shocking end at UFC 278. One small mistake prevented Kamaru Usman from tying Anderson Silva for the most title defenses in UFC history. The former division king did so much right in his fight against Leon Edwards, but one little misjudgement changed the division’s history forever.

It will be a weird moment to see Usman in the role of challenger for his next Octagon appearance.

Next fight: TBD

1. Leon Edwards (20-3)

The UFC has it’s second ever champion that fights out of the UK and first Jamaican born titlist. Edwards shook up the MMA world with his last minute knockout of the best fighter of his generation, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278 . A trilogy bout between the too is sure to come early next year and will be one of the most anticipated in division history.

Next fight: TBD

