UFC welterweight rankings: Leon Edwards solidifies top spot with UFC 286 win

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Result s #1 Leon Edwards 21-3 W-W-W #2 Belal Muhammad 22-3 W-W-W #3 Kamaru Usman 20-3 L-L-W #4 Khamzat Chimaev 12-0 W-W-W #5 Gilbert Burns 21-5 W-L-W #6 Shavkat Rakhmonov 17-0 W-W-W #7 Colby Covington 17-3 W-L-W #8 Stephen Thompson 17-6-1 W-L-L #9 Vicente Luque 21-8-1 L-L-W #10 Sean Brady 15-1 L-W-W

The UFC welterweight rankings often include some of the most talented and popular fighters in the sport. From the legendary days of Georges St-Pierre reigning supreme as the king of Canada to the current era of “The Nigerian Nightmare,” the division is filled with some of the promotion’s most important talents.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 170-pound fighters in the best cage fighting promotion on earth.

10. Sean Brady (15-1)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Related: UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 52 fight card, betting odds, and watch times

Outside of Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Brady is the next great rising monster in the division. While he may not be quite as fearsome as the Russian, the Philadelphia native has stifling grappling skills that are an absolute handful and one of the biggest puzzles in the entire division. However, Belal Muhammad was able to tame the young beast at UFC 280 and hand him his first loss by TKO. While it was certainly a setback, it was a major learning lesson for the fighter since it was a major step up in competition and a win-win scenario.

In March, he will get a chance to get back in the winner’s circle in a classic grappler versus striker clash with Brazilian wildman Michel Pereira.

Next fight: vs. Michel Pereira on March 25

9. Vicente Luque (21-8-1)

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vicente Luque has had an outstanding career in the UFC . Quietly, he has amassed a 15-3 record and become one of the best welterweights on the planet. However, each time he is on the cusp of serious title contention he has come up short. That happened once again in his UFC Vegas 51 main event defeat to Belal Muhammad. Now, the Brazilian’s championship hopes in 2022 are dashed. He must instead rebuild his place in the UFC rankings and set his sights and title aspirations to 2023.

Next fight: TBD

8. Stephen Thompson (17-6-1)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Like Masvidal, Stephen Thompson’s days as a serious title contender are done. However, he is still a skilled fighter deserving of high-level opposition and fights that would be featured bouts on future pay-per-view main cards. Or in the case of UFC Orlando, the main event of a Fight Night card.

Related: Bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s card on Saturday night

On Dec. 3, “Wonderboy” showed that even at 39 he is still one of the most talented fighters in the division and an absolute handful on the feet. In his win over the always-tough Kevin Holland, Thompson displayed he is also just as tough as he is technically gifted. Another matchup with a fun striker should be up next for Thompson.

Next fight: TBD

7. Colby Covington (17-3)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 , Colby Covington earned revenge and vindication. He solidified his spot in the top three of the division and sent his former bestie to the back of the contention line forever. The question now is, does he want to face the best of the rest at welterweight and stay in the title picture, or use his popularity to make the most money he can now?

With him being out for the last year, he has been dropping on this list and could continue to fall in the UFC welterweight rankings until he books his next bout. The former interim champion was an alternate for the title fight at UFC 286, and all indications are he could be next for reigning champion Leon Edwards.

Next fight: TBD

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0)

If you weren’t a believer in Shavkat Rakhmonov as a legitimate top 10 welterweight before UFC 285, then those questions were likely dispelled after his submission victory over Geoff Neal at the event. The win moved “Nomad” to 17-0 overall with finishes in every fight (eight knockouts, nine submissions).

The 28-year-old also showed his inner fortitude and that he will not back away from elite-level resistance. A matchup in a possible title eliminator fight could be next for the native of Kazakhstan.

Next fight: TBD

5. Gilbert Burns (21-5)

Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his loss to rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev , Gilbert Burns remains a world-class welterweight. Nevertheless, he has still lost two of his last three and is out of title contention for at least a year. With a need to win at least two fights to return to contender status, the Brazilian’s climb back to a title fight began again with a Jan. clash against top-15 Neil Magny.

While Magny is a very talented veteran, the levels to the game showed as “Durinho” quickly grounded his foe and made him tap in less than a minute. The win was a must and re-certified that the Brazilian is one of the best at welterweight.

“Durinho” was rewarded for his efforts with a booking that has been rumored since last summer. That being a scrap with two-time title challenger and division superstar Jorge Masvidal in April. The fight will also renew the long-time rivalry between the two top MMA gyms in Florida, American Top Team and Sanford MMA.

Next fight: vs. Jorge Masvidal on Apr. 8

4. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC 273 Khamzat Chimaev proved once and for all that he is the real deal. In his fight of the year-level clash with Burns, he answered many of the questions remaining about his striking abilities, toughness, and fight IQ. However, he opened up new questions about his dedication by missing weight by a ridiculous seven pounds for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz. The miscue cost him a massive opportunity and likely will force the UFC to make him prove he can make the 171-pound limit again before thinking about giving him a title fight in 2023.

Khamzat Chimaev next fight : TBD

3. Kamaru Usman (20-3)

One of the greatest title reigns in UFC history came to a shocking end at UFC 278. One small mistake prevented Kamaru Usman from tying Anderson Silva for the most title defenses in UFC history. The former division king did so much right in his fight against Leon Edwards, but one little misjudgment changed the division’s history forever.

At UFC 286, the welterweight legend got a chance to avenge just the second loss of his career but came up just short by a majority decision to Edwards. It will be interesting to see where he goes next. Does he want to reclimb the ladder back to contention at welterweight, or maybe try a change of scenery at middleweight?

Next fight: TBD

2. Belal Muhammad (22-3)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

You can no longer doubt the talents of Belal Muhammad. He has beaten Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and now Luque in his last three fights, definitively. That, matched with his nine-fight unbeaten streak is worthy of a title opportunity. However, with a title fight already booked, Muhammad rolled the dice in facing rising star Sean Brady at UFC 280.

He came up with a winner when he dominated the Philly native en route to an impressive second-round TKO. The Chicago native’s care for a championship opportunity is as strong as ever.

Next fight: TBD

1. Leon Edwards (21-3)

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has its second-ever champion that fights out of the UK and the first Jamaican-born titlist. Edwards shook up the MMA world with his last-minute knockout of the best fighter of his generation, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278.

At UFC 286 he got a chance to prove his win wasn’t a fluke after being beaten in most of the previous seven rounds the duo had. And he did exactly that with an improved wrestling game, smart strategy, and a well-placed cage grab to outlast Usman for a second straight win over one of the best welterweights ever.

If there were any doubters before, they can quiet the discourse because Edwards is the undisputed top 170-pounder in the world today.

Next fight: TBD

More must-reads: