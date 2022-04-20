Border Patrol immigration busts up 85% compared to last year

Editor's note: KGUN 9 incorrectly calculated the increase as 46%, when it's actually more.

The U.S. Border Patrol has encountered 1,060,954 undocumented immigrants since Fiscal Year 2022 began.

Agents had only encountered 570,826 at this point last year.

That's an increase of about 85.8% according to Customs and Border Protection statistics .

Most recently, agents busted six undocumented immigrants outside of Arivaca, Arizona Wednesday morning.

Tucson Station patrollers caught the group, where two women each had a child with them.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms an agent "selflessly caried one of the children on the long hike back to the vehicles."

He describes the agent's actions as putting "honor first."

