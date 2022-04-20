ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kelly Rowland To Play Marsai Martin’s Mother In New Film ‘Fantasy Football’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Rowland is set to play Marsai Martin ’s mother in a new movie. Variety reported the duo as stars of the upcoming film Fantasy Football. In the movie, Martin plays 16-year-old Callie A. Coleman, who discovers she can control her professional football player dad on the field using the EA Sports Madden NFL game.

Her father, Bobby Coleman, will be played by Omari Hardwick . Additionally, Rome Flynn stars as Bobby Coleman’s rival Anderson Fisher. Both NFL Films and EA Sports have boarded the project to offer expertise during production, which is set to begin this month in Atlanta. The movie itself is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

More from VIBE.com

Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris, Isac Ivan, and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez also have roles in the project.

“I am so excited to be working with such a talented and supportive group. Fantasy Football is a culmination of the adrenaline of the NFL and the fun of EA Sports Madden NFL, with the heart of a father-daughter relationship,” director Anton Cropper expressed. “As the father of a teenage daughter, I can’t wait to sit down and watch this with her. It’s everything a great film is supposed to be.”

Fantasy Football is written by Emmy winners Dan Gurewitch and David Young, the film is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen, and Tim Ogletree.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Cardi B And Offset Take Family Portraits For ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine

Click here to read the full article. Rappers Cardi B and Offset have shared family portraits featuring their children as the May/June cover stars for ESSENCE Magazine. The photos feature both artists, their two children together, daughter Kulture, 3, and 7-month-old son Wave, as well as Offset’s three children from previous relationships, Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, also 7, and Jordan, 12. The culture and lifestyle publication shared video covers as well as shots from a fashion editorial spread. In the story, the couple opened up about how they maintain family and fame, discussing details of their home life and careers.More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Viola Davis Reveals Fellow Black Actors Felt She Wasn’t “Pretty Enough” To Be A Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. Colorism is one of Hollywood’s biggest downfalls. In a very vain industry, even the most talented performers get dismissed based on their looks. One performer this has happened to is Viola Davis. When speaking with the New York Times about her forthcoming memoir, Finding Me, the How To Get Away With Murder star spoke on her journey to accepting the role of Annalise Keating. Following her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Fences, Davis was “47 and terrified” to tackle such a job. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, admitted that Davis was the team’s “dream choice.” The...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Get Emotional Over Final ‘black-ish’ Scene (VIDEO)

The end is near for the long-running ABC sitcom black-ish (which finales on April 19) and for TV Guide Magazine‘s recent cover story this reporter had the honor of talking to creator Kenya Barris, showrunner Courtney Lilly and most of the cast. And it seemed like a good time to also get stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross together to talk about playing married couple Dre and Rainbow Johnson.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Richard T. Jones
Person
Rome Flynn
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Bobby Coleman
Person
Marsai Martin
TODAY.com

New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

A new video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last weekend’s Academy Awards has surfaced, showing Jada Pinkett Smith in the immediate aftermath of the stunning incident. A TikTok video taken from inside the theater shows Pinkett Smith leaning forward in her seat as Smith returned to his chair after he struck Rock.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#American Football#Ea Sports#Paramount#Iheartradio#Nfl Hall
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy