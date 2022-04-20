ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Johnson Delivers A Killer Cover Of Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name” At The Grand Ole Opry

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zR5K_0fEnrjAD00

I’m convinced CoJo can literally sing anything.

A few weeks ago at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Cody Johnson covered the hell out of Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name”.

Co-written by Vince and Tim DuBois, it was released in 1990 as the third single and title track from Vince’s album When I Call Your Name and peaked at #2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

And of course, Cody put his own Texas spin on it, but he definitely did the original track justice.

In addition to the show at the Opry, Cody’s having a monster year already. From becoming the third performer to ever sell out opening night of RodeoHouston (joining the likes of Garth Brooks (2018) and George Strait (2017) as the only other artists who share that accomplishment), he also made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And, most notably, he recently scored his first multi-week #1 on mainstream country radio with “‘Til You Can’t”.

Do yourself a favor check out this cover:

The original:

