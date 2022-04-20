911 Audio Has Been Released From Dwayne Haskins’ Concerned Wife On The Morning Of His Death

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nearly two weeks ago, we learned the horrific news that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had passed away after getting hit by a dump truck while walking down a Florida highway.

Very little news has circulated about the heartbreaking accident, but we may now know what Haskins was doing on the morning of his death, via a 911 call from his wife, Kalabrya.

In the call retrieved by radio talk show host Andy Slater, Kalabrya was calling from Pittsburgh because she was concerned about her husband, as he had ran out of gas and was having to walk along the side of the major Florida highway.

She made the call roughly 10 minutes after speaking with Dwayne on the phone, and he stopped responding, according to TMZ.

In the call, you can hear Kalabrya saying:

“He said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in. I kept calling and kept calling. He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location.

I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”

Later, the officer told the quarterback’s wife:

“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway… but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

In a separate 911 call obtained by Slater, a witness tells the dispatch officer:

“There was a man hit in front of me. I was travelling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

Absolutely devastating…

Here’s a look at the scene:

According to ESPN, Kalabrya Haskins released the following statement:

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss. The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion.

The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts.

My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time.”

RIP