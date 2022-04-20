Commissioners recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month, support refugee resettlement, authorize $3 hourly increase for detention officers, approve educational funding and transfer fund balance
On Tuesday, April 19, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners recognized Sexual Assault Prevention Month, authorized tax-exempt financing improvements to Lenoir Rhyne University, approved educational funding, formally supported refugee resettlement, authorized $3 hourly increases for detention officers, and moved $15,172,602 of unreserved, undesignated fund balance to the Capital Projects...mountainx.com
Comments / 0