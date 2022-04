One Illinois aquarium is preparing its penguins for nesting season, and some of them are very impatient for materials. The nesting season for penguins has begun at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium released a video showing their lovable, adorable penguins getting their nest ready in the hopes for new babies to be born soon. There is one in particular penguin that takes a big pretty amount of straw and really just doesn't care that he did.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO