Weather has been unusual, to say the least, in the Poconos, creating a perfect storm of wind and droughts in Monroe County, PA. On April 16th, 2022 WBRE reported firefighters rushing to the scene in the Jackson Township 200 Block of 5 Springs road to extinguish the flames that raged and started encroaching towards residential neighborhood homes. According to WFMZ, on April 15th, 2022, over five brush fires were reported in Monroe County alone. North of Walnut Port in Carbon County has also faced similar plagues.

