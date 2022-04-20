ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stage Set For Mile High 420 Fest At Civic Center Park

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 22 hours ago

(CBS4) — Civic Center Park will be packed for the Mile High 420 Festival Wednesday afternoon. This will be the biggest event since the park closed after a major cleanup in 2021. About 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHk4w_0fEnqbD200

(credit: CBS)

The 420 fest will be one of the biggest events the park has seen since it reopened in November 2021. Event organizers are looking to leave the park in much better shape than another 420 rally did back in 2017. That’s when the park was left in shambles with trash everywhere after the event. The event organizers were fined and banned from holding the event for three years.

So as the music stage was being assembled Tuesday, trash cans were placed all over the park, and a cleanup crew was hired to make sure the park was left spotless.

“We are a big believer in leaving the space better than we found it,” said Ashley Chubin, the COO of Flyhi Cannabis Delivery. “I think as a community our environment is so important, so we want to keep this festival going. So we have an entire clean up crew that will come in tomorrow night after the festival and hopefully it looks better than it does today.”

Plenty of security measure were also implemented at the event to ensure safety for all. One of the main reasons was because of the high crime in the area.

According to the City of Denver’s crime map, 339 offenses have been committed at the park this year. That’s the fourth most offenses per square mile in Denver. So to help keep everyone safe, event organizers spent $125,000 to hire a security team as well as a cleanup crew to pick up trash after the festival.

In total about 120 security personnel will be there to help keep everyone safe.

“We just feel it’s important,” Chubin said. “We have metal detectors that are going on. We are going to be checking in what people are bring in. No bags are going to be allowed this year. No weapons of any kind. We just really want to do right by the community and the community members to feel really safe for this festival.”

RELATED: Youth Advocates In Denver Call For Stricter Age Limits At 420 Festival

Advocates were also calling for stricter age limits ahead of the event. They want the festival to be only for people over the age of 21. Right now, all ages are allowed on festival grounds. Advocates at 5280 High School say, from experience, being exposed to marijuana at a young age led them to using harder drugs, and it shouldn’t be accessible to teens.

“I would say that they’re completely wrong due to my experience. I guarantee if I had not started with marijuana I would’ve not gone to the place I was at,” 5280 HS student Savannah Crowder said. “I got introduced to people who sold marijuana, then acid and harder drugs.

Right now, the high school services 125 students who are in recovery from substance abuse.

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

WHBC Kidfest was fun, fun, fun at Memorial Civic Center

CANTON – Memorial Civic Center was transformed into a kids' candy store of fun on Saturday. "An indoor playground," WHBC Radio Station Manager Larry Gawthrop said, in describing the theme at the sixth Kidfest, sponsored by the station, which operates 94.1-FM and 1480-AM. It's an annual event — except...
CANTON, OH
The Oak Ridger

Upscale conference space at Civic Center?

City staff members are proposing putting an upscale conference room in the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Some Oak Ridge City Council members at their last work session voiced concerns regarding how this might conflict with how people currently use the Civic Center and its parking. Oak Ridge City Manager Mark...
OAK RIDGE, TN
CBS Denver

Denver Approves Resolution To Allow Frontier More Gates At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council moved forward with new development contracts involving Frontier Airlines at a meeting on April 18. The council approved the airline’s request to expand its gate allotment. The airline will expand the number of gates from nine to 14 at the east end of Concourse A. All of those gates will be designated as ground loaded. (credit: CBS) The 10 year agreement includes a 120,000 square foot facility. There will also be an 8,000 square foot maintenance facility. Construction should be complete by summer of 2024.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
CBS Denver

Youth Advocates In Denver Call For Stricter Age Limits At 420 Festival

DENVER (CBS4) – Organizers are gearing up for the world’s largest 420 Festival, which takes place on Wednesday in Denver’s Civic Center Park. All ages are allowed at the event. Ahead of the day, some youth advocates are calling for stricter age limits. They believe attendees should be adults 21 or older. (credit: CBS) At 5280 High School on Tuesday morning, teens spoke about their life experiences involving marijuana. The school provides education and resources for recovering addicts. “Because I took those substances out of my mind and out of my body, my life has gotten a lot better. I have a life I...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
KSNB Local4

Grand Comic Fest underway at Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Comic Fest is off and running over at the Fonner Park Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The three-day festival kicked off on Friday night with a free movie showing at the Grand Theatre. The convention part of the festival took off in full force Saturday morning.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#Square Mile#Substance Abuse#Marijuana#Flyhi Cannabis Delivery
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

Comedian Tom Segura to perform at Civic Center on Oct. 27

CHEYENNE – Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura will perform stand-up comedy at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. as a part of his "I'm Coming Everywhere" tour. Segura is best known for his hit Netflix specials "Ball Hog" (2020), "Disgraceful" (2018), "Mostly Stories" (2016), and "Completely Normal" (2014). He is also known for his podcasts "Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and "2 Bears 1 Cave," which he co-hosts with comedian Bert Kreischer and many more. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
YourErie

Cultural Loop returns to State St. Saturday evenings

A popular bus service that stopped running during the pandemic is coming back. The Cultural Loop offers free bus service on State Street Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. through midnight. The bus stops at various cultural sites every half hour with free parking at EMTA headquarters at E. 14th and French streets, and also at […]
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

University Of Northern Colorado Hosts Chicano Awareness Week

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is hosting its first Chicano Awareness Week. There are still some events happening this week. University of Northern Colorado (credit: CBS) Through 9 p.m. Wednesday, there is a Brown Business Popup at the campus commons where local businesses are featured. Live music will also be featured. At 7 p.m. Thursday, there is a “Symbols of Resistance” film screening that will highlight untold stories of the Chicano movement with a focus on events in Colorado and New Mexico. On Friday, there is a car show at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. That begins at 5 p.m. LINK: University of Northern Colorado
GREELEY, CO
OBA

Gulf Shores announces national bike month events

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate National Bike Month during the month of May with the following events:. National Ride a Bike Day falls on Sunday, May 1. We encourage community members of all ages to get out and take their bikes for a spin on this day.
GULF SHORES, AL
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy