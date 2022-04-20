Catasauqua church resumes flea market

If vintage treasures, antiques, handmade and repurposed goods are your thing, Bremerton is home to a flea market that takes place every Saturday, all year long. More than 25 vendors hawk their wares in the full space of The Dusty Pug, a vintage store that’s open Wednesdays through Saturdays. They have a large space where the vendors are set up once a week.
ARCHBALD — Running a shop for nearly 20 years at the Sugarman’s Plaza flea market wasn’t about the stuff for Rosanna Shelp-Staff. Shelp-Staff of Dalton operates R-N-K Refurbished Creations at the Shops at Eynon at 600 Business Route 6, but her variety store’s days are numbered. The flea market is set to close next month.
Peddler’s Village presents its Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale from April 23–24. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, family activities, crafts for children, outdoor food and drinks, and a morning charity walk in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz, a nonprofit organization that Bob Kelly (FOX29 Philadelphia reporter) founded to benefit pediatric hospital patients.
The building that housed the popular Rosanna’s Restaurant in Bethlehem has sold for $1.05 million as the Italian eatery’s owner teases on social media the sale is not the end of the business. MILU Properties LLC bought the property at 2-4 E. Broad St. on April 12, according...
Dining out can be a great opportunity to discover new and exciting spaces, connect with friends, and experience another culture's cuisine. What better way to do that than in a restaurant that's completely out-of-the-ordinary.
Crafts, a free book and other fun is on the agenda to fete children, books and reading The Estacada community can mark Dia Del Nino/Children's Day and Book Day with a big celebration of kids, books and reading at the Estacada Public Library. The fun is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the library at 825 N.W. Wade St. and celebrates children, books and literacy from around the world. Children can decorate a sugar skull and take a kit with them for other crafts from different countries. There will be free picture books for children, while supplies last. Kids can make a pinwheel to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month, marked in April. This year's slogan is "Every Child Safe. Every Community Aware." The library garden already is ringed with shiny blue and silver pinwheels to mark the month. The event is organized by the Estacada Public Library, Todos Juntos and other community partners. {loadposition sub-article-01}
When we’re ready to ditch the winter coats in favor of shorts and sunglasses, you know it’s food truck season. And we are lucky here in the Lehigh Valley as we have a huge variety of trucks, offering everything from grilled cheese to barbecue and poutine. If you want to explore the best of what our area’s trucks have to offer, we have three ways you can do it. Here are the details on five ...
CRESCO, Pa. — On the outside, the former Monsignor McHugh School in Paradise Township, near Cresco, still looks like a school. On the inside, it has been transformed into a new worship space: Most Holy Trinity. Over the past couple of years, parishioners have come together to volunteer their...
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
Wawa announced the grand opening of its newest store, located at 225 A Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, on Thursday, April 21. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting a grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9 a.m. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will be distributing limited edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door, while supplies last.
