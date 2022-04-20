Catasauqua church resumes flea market

Crafts, a free book and other fun is on the agenda to fete children, books and reading The Estacada community can mark Dia Del Nino/Children's Day and Book Day with a big celebration of kids, books and reading at the Estacada Public Library. The fun is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the library at 825 N.W. Wade St. and celebrates children, books and literacy from around the world. Children can decorate a sugar skull and take a kit with them for other crafts from different countries. There will be free picture books for children, while supplies last. Kids can make a pinwheel to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month, marked in April. This year's slogan is "Every Child Safe. Every Community Aware." The library garden already is ringed with shiny blue and silver pinwheels to mark the month. The event is organized by the Estacada Public Library, Todos Juntos and other community partners. {loadposition sub-article-01}

ESTACADA, OR ・ 56 MINUTES AGO