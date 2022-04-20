Taiwanese TV station apologizes for falsely alerting Chinese attack

A Taiwanese television station apologized Wednesday after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack on the island, urging viewers not to panic.

Chinese Television System, based in Taipei, Taiwan, alarmed viewers when a series of news alerts on the bottom of the screen reported that military ships and facilities in the city's port were hit by a Chinese missile.

"Citizens, please don't be overly panicked. We hereby clarify the information and apologize," an on-air anchor later said during the broadcast.

THREE SAILORS FROM THE SAME AIRCRAFT CARRIER FOUND DEAD WITHIN A WEEK

Alerts included messages mentioning that "a war could break out" and the president indicating a state of emergency, Reuters reported .

The alerts were due to a technical error and meant for a drill with New Taipei City's fire department on Tuesday, the anchor said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Despite no reports of a Chinese attack on the island, Taiwan has remained on alert amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the basis of a "special military operation," fearing that China could make a similar move.