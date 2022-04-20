Woman arrested with over 200 pounds of marijuana after car breaks down on bridge

A woman was arrested Sunday after her car broke down on a bridge while she was transporting over 200 pounds of marijuana and roughly $18,000, police said.

Catherine Mardesich, 54, was driving across a bridge on Interstate 55 between Tennessee and Arkansas when her rental car ran out of gas and she was rear-ended, according to a report .

An officer with the Arkansas State Police approached the scene to investigate and take inventory, but Mardesich said she did not want him to proceed.

The officer, however, continued his work and identified a "strong odor" resembling marijuana, the report noted.

Mardesich was taken into custody, and at least five large cardboard boxes, a smaller box, and a duffel bag full of a vaccum-sealed "green, leafy substance" were seized, police said.

Several boxes had writing that read "contains cannabis," according to the report.

At least 229 pounds of marijuana and $17,800 in cash were captured, police said.

Mardesich is charged with one count of felony drug possession with intent to distribute and is being held without bond.

Her first arraignment hearing is slated for Tuesday, according to the report