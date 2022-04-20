ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Woman arrested with over 200 pounds of marijuana after car breaks down on bridge

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5FOy_0fEnpwSq00

A woman was arrested Sunday after her car broke down on a bridge while she was transporting over 200 pounds of marijuana and roughly $18,000, police said.

Catherine Mardesich, 54, was driving across a bridge on Interstate 55 between Tennessee and Arkansas when her rental car ran out of gas and she was rear-ended, according to a report .

An officer with the Arkansas State Police approached the scene to investigate and take inventory, but Mardesich said she did not want him to proceed.

The officer, however, continued his work and identified a "strong odor" resembling marijuana, the report noted.

WATCH: WOMAN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES COLLAPSE UNDER MOVING TRAIN

Mardesich was taken into custody, and at least five large cardboard boxes, a smaller box, and a duffel bag full of a vaccum-sealed "green, leafy substance" were seized, police said.

Several boxes had writing that read "contains cannabis," according to the report.

At least 229 pounds of marijuana and $17,800 in cash were captured, police said.

Mardesich is charged with one count of felony drug possession with intent to distribute and is being held without bond.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Her first arraignment hearing is slated for Tuesday, according to the report

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cash, AR
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
BigCountryHomepage

Anson woman arrested for selling meth out of home

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling. Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, […]
ANSON, TX
KNOE TV8

$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape. Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Possession#The Arkansas State Police
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
WATE

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of 3 suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy