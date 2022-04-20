Cubs move Wednesday’s start time at Wrigley Field to 5:30 PM

CHICAGO – Despite chilly temperatures and a little snow, the Cubs have been able to get the first two games of their series with the Rays in at Wrigley Field early this week.

On Wednesday, they made a move to make sure they get the third played without having to set a make-up date.

The team announced that the third and final contest with Tampa Bay will be moved up 70 minutes from 6:40 PM to 5:30 PM. There is steady rain in the forecast starting between 7 and 8 PM and expected to continue into early Thursday morning. Getting this game in is a priority since the Rays won’t return to Chicago this season since they don’t face the Cubs again and already played their series for 2022 against the White Sox last week.

The gates for the ballpark will open for fans at 4:30 PM.

Already in 2022, the Cubs have had to call off one game due to weather: Their April 8th game against the Brewers, which was scheduled to be the second of their season. It will be made up as a split doubleheader on Memorial Day.

So far in this series, the Cubs have split their two games, beating the Rays 4-2 on Monday before losing on Tuesday night to Tampa Bay 6-5.

David Ross’ team is 6-5 on the season.

