ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs move Wednesday’s start time at Wrigley Field to 5:30 PM

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbAJ0_0fEnpfhj00

CHICAGO – Despite chilly temperatures and a little snow, the Cubs have been able to get the first two games of their series with the Rays in at Wrigley Field early this week.

On Wednesday, they made a move to make sure they get the third played without having to set a make-up date.

The team announced that the third and final contest with Tampa Bay will be moved up 70 minutes from 6:40 PM to 5:30 PM. There is steady rain in the forecast starting between 7 and 8 PM and expected to continue into early Thursday morning. Getting this game in is a priority since the Rays won’t return to Chicago this season since they don’t face the Cubs again and already played their series for 2022 against the White Sox last week.

The gates for the ballpark will open for fans at 4:30 PM.

Already in 2022, the Cubs have had to call off one game due to weather: Their April 8th game against the Brewers, which was scheduled to be the second of their season. It will be made up as a split doubleheader on Memorial Day.

So far in this series, the Cubs have split their two games, beating the Rays 4-2 on Monday before losing on Tuesday night to Tampa Bay 6-5.

David Ross’ team is 6-5 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Red’s Tommy Pham challenges Padres’ Luke Voit to a fight after home plate collision

The San Diego Padres battled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and ended up winning 6-2. However, the outcome of the game was not the main headline following the final out. Instead, it was the postgame comments Reds outfielder Tommy Pham made about San Diego’s Luke Voit. During the game, Voit attempted to score and collided with Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson mid-slide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Wrigley Field#Inclement Weather#Brewers#Hawleysports#Tampa Bay#Rays#The White Sox
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are giving Madrigal the day off after four straight starts. Jonathan Villar is shifting to second base and Patrick Wisdom is making a start on third.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

The softest-hit 3B on record was a real doozy

When in doubt, just keep running. That was Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds' strategy on his dribbler of a triple on Thursday night, one that ended up carving out an odd piece of history. His three-bagger at Wrigley Field was hit with an exit velocity of 49.4 mph, making it the softest-hit triple recorded in the Statcast era (since 2015). It traveled a grand total of 79 feet in the air.
MLB
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees, Padres reportedly discussed Joey Gallo deal in spring training

Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy