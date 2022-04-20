ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker man accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

 2 days ago
SEATTLE — For roughly a year a Parker man and a co-conspirator with "Top Secret" security clearance made and sold fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Monday. Robert Van Camp sold cards to undercover officers on numerous occasions and at one point told...

