On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming.Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25m. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures.There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO