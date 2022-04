PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews at a construction site near the Delaware River are finding artifacts potentially dating back to William Penn. This site was the edge of the Delaware River before Columbus Boulevard was built. And archeologists have discovered a shipyard that’s hundreds of years old. “It’s pretty incredible that what’s gonna be here is built on top of this type of history,” neighbor Ed Rodriguez said. History is being revealed. Excavation crews at work at Columbus Boulevard and Vine Street uncovered what used to be an old shipyard. “We’ve seen it from the very beginning to where it is now. We zoom...

