San Antonio, TX

Frost Tower developer Weston Urban breaks ground on 32-story downtown apartments

By Steven Santana
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wX3Us_0fEnnyjM00
San Antonio developer Weston Urban kicks off construction of its 32-story tower at 305 Soledad Street. (Illustration courtesy of Weston Urban)

Weston Urban's next big skyline-altering project in San Antonio is underway, kicking off the Frost Tower developer's refocus on the residential market. Dallas-based builder Rogers-O'Brien Construction broke ground on Weston Urban's 32-story luxury apartment tower called 300 Main at 305 Soledad Street, which is less than a mile from the Frost Tower, according to a news release.

Weston Urban's newest endeavor will be a 696,000-square-foot building with ground-floor retail, a six-level parking garage, and 354 multi-family residential units once complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxNql_0fEnnyjM00
Renderings show the residential tower Weston Urban plans to build at 305 Soledad St. downtown. (Courtesy of Weston Urban)

Residents of 300 Main will have access to two amenity decks, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and apartments with high-end finishes. Crews hope to finish the project by 2024. The project's design received the final nod from the Historic and Design Review Commission in December 2021 and a 40% tax abatement from the city in February valued at about $719,000.

Weston Urban has been working its way back into residential market after completing Frost Tower in 2019. The developer also has plans to convert the old Continental Hotel building into 15-story apartments . The developer also purchased the historic Koehler House from the Alamo Colleges District in February with plans to convert it into a hotel.

The prominent developer is also known for its notable projects in downtown like the restoration of the Rand Building, becoming what is now the home of Geekdom and Pabst Brewing Co. Weston Urban also purchased the Milam Building in 2016 with plans to turn it into commercial and office space.

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 0

