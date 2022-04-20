ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Opinion – Sen. Euer: Sustainable future demands offshore wind, not ocean oil drilling

By Community Submission
whatsupnewp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 20 marked 12 years since the BP Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. The disaster released over 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico making it the largest marine oil spill in history. Its legacy includes more than $500 million in losses to the recreation industry, $1...

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden announces $6bn bailout for nuclear power plants to ramp up carbon-free power

President Joe Biden has announced a $6bn bail-out for struggling nuclear power plants, citing its role in transitioning the US away from dependency on fossil fuels. The US Department of Energy told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a civil nuclear credit program has opened with the intention of bailing out financially “distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors”.Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected to shut down for economic reasons can apply for funding to avoid closing prematurely. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close.The second...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
City
Jamestown, RI
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Biden tosses $6B lifeline to save struggling nuclear plants

The Energy Department yesterday launched a program to provide up to $6 billion in grants to operators of financially hard-hit U.S. nuclear plants to help them keep operating, but the immediate impact of the new lifeline was not clear. “U.S. nuclear power plants contribute more than half of our carbon-free...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Drilling#Offshore Wind#Oil Drilling#Oil Spill#Gulf Oil
Vice

Inspiring: Gigantic Floating Fossil Fuel Gas Station Now Runs on Electric Power

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The world’s first electric-powered tanker, named Asahi, will go into service in Japan later this month. Tankers, of course, are boats that carry fossil fuels. And this particular tanker will be used for bunkering, or filling up the tanks of larger ships in or near harbors. In other words, the Asahi will soon become the world’s first electric vehicle to deliver 338,000 gallons of fossil fuel on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Biden to use infrastructure money to keep nuclear plants open

Nuclear plants occupy an odd position in the US's energy landscape. They're currently the most expensive form of generation out there, and many of the plants are a decade or more past their planned life span. At the same time, nuclear power is the US's largest single source of low-carbon electricity generation, accounting for almost as much as wind, solar, and hydro combined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
deseret.com

Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
WABE

Georgia leaders split on calls for energy action

Georgia leaders this week called on the federal government to do more about high gas prices — though they don’t agree on what should be done. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has written to the Biden administration, asking to ramp up oil and gas production in the U.S. to help lower gas prices that spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine.
GEORGIA STATE
rigzone.com

Petrobras Flows Oil From Roncador Increased Recovery Project

Petrobras, the operator of the Roncador field, has successfully started production from the first two wells of the increased oil recovery project. — Brazilian state-owned oil major Petrobras, the operator of the Roncador field, has successfully started production from the first two wells of the increased oil recovery (IOR) project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future

Natural gas is having a moment. The war in Ukraine spotlighted Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian gas and the challenge of replacing it with new supplies from elsewhere. Suddenly the Biden administration, after talking so much about the need to get off fossil fuels, wants to expand oil and gas production and boost exports of […] The post What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Uncle Sam wants you … to help launch geothermal energy pilot schemes

The US Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects. It’s part of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed last year. The DOE kicks off geothermal. The DOE will support four...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy