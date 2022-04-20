ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:25:00 Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Saturday, March 26, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move northward into the southern Bering Sea by Sunday and then stall through Monday near the Shumagin Islands. On the backside of this low, gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods when visibility is reduced to one quarter mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have begun decreasing and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue into the early morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Southwestern Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 206 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Rock, or 27 miles south of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Texas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 146 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER TEXAS
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Houghton and northwestern Baraga Counties through 215 AM EDT At 128 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Keweenaw Bay, or 12 miles northwest of Baraga, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, penny size hail and brief torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chassell around 140 AM EDT. The Lower Entrance of Portage Canal around 145 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dollar Bay and Hubbell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for west central Kansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 4 miles east of Rexford, or 15 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Selden around 125 AM CDT. Dresden around 135 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Leoville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Eastern Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Elkhart to 5 miles southwest of Griggs to 9 miles northeast of Dalhart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Guymon, Stratford, Hooker, Goodwell, Gruver, Optima, Hough, Griggs, Eva, Morse, Conlen, Texhoma and Sturgis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

