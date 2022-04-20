Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 4 miles east of Rexford, or 15 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Selden around 125 AM CDT. Dresden around 135 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Leoville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO