Illinois State

Illinois Electric Cooperative selects Ericsson, XtremeLTE to modernize networks in Pike County

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 1 day ago

Illinois Electric Cooperative, an Illinois-based electric service provider, has selected Ericsson through its strategic partnership with XtremeLTE to modernize networks in rural Pike County, Illinois. The project involves Fixed Wireless Access delivered through the Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum. The new partnership, part of the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect...

