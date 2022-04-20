Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1240 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 9 miles southeast of Levant, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Colby around 1250 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 47 and 58. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

THOMAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO