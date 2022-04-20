ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take...

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough surf with mixed west to northwest swell and southerly wind waves today.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Houghton and northwestern Baraga Counties through 215 AM EDT At 128 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Keweenaw Bay, or 12 miles northwest of Baraga, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, penny size hail and brief torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chassell around 140 AM EDT. The Lower Entrance of Portage Canal around 145 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dollar Bay and Hubbell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Tornado Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1240 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 9 miles southeast of Levant, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Colby around 1250 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 47 and 58. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Red Willow SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 144, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST KANSAS DECATUR SHERIDAN IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS GOVE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA RED WILLOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GRAINFIELD, GRINNELL, HOXIE, MCCOOK, OBERLIN, AND QUINTER.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Kearny, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny; Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Scott County in west central Kansas Western Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/. * At 1258 AM CDT/1158 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Menlo to 7 miles northwest of Kendall, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Friend, Shallow Water, Scott City, Grigston and Manning. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS

