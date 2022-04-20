ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Be Your Own Bartender

By Marybeth Bizjak
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime bartender Chris Sinclair has made a lot of drinks in his time. Now, as the co owner of Good Bottle Shop in downtown Sacramento, he helps regular people like you and me set up their own bar so they can play mixologist in the comfort of their own home. Here,...

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
DRINKS
KELOLAND TV

Perk up your happy hour

Trends tend to come and go. And while you may be drinking the latest trendy cocktail at happy hour, are you sure you’ve gotten the most out of a social media-worthy drink? After all, It’s no secret that the Espresso Martini is currently making a comeback. But do you know the secret to getting it just right?
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

Ina Garten dresses up salad and store-bought ice cream for easy entertaining

Best-selling cookbook author and television show host Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite ultra-easy, low-maintenance entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make homemade Caesar salad and quick and easy limoncello-topped ice cream with biscotti. For more stress-free entertaining recipes and tips, tune in to Garten's new show "Be My Guest" on Food Network and Discovery+.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sinclair
The Infatuation

Havana Grill & Mojito Bar

Havana Grill in River North has dishes from all over Latin America, including ceviche, chiles rellenos, eight different mojitos, and jibaritos—which is our favorite thing to order here. Havana Grill’s steak jibarito has chargrilled skirt steak is folded high, melded with caramelized onions and chihuahua cheese that spills out between the two plantains after your first bite. It’s good the way it is, but even better, after drenching it in the small side of garlic oil with the seasoned fries that come with it.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

New Italian restaurant with burrata bar to open this summer in NoDa

A new Italian restaurant called Figo36 will open in the NoDa spot formerly occupied by Orto, which closed in December after less than a year of business. What’s happening: Menagerie Hospitality Group, the team behind The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar and The Wine Loft in South End, plans to open Figo36 early this summer […] The post New Italian restaurant with burrata bar to open this summer in NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Angostura Bitters#Aromatic Bitters#Gin#Food Drink#Good Bottle Shop#Boston Shaker
Mashed

The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
MIAMI, FL
Caught in Southie

Takeout Tuesday at Bar Volpe

Let chef Karen Akunowicz and the crew do the cooking for you! Treat yourself to Bar Volpe’s new weekly pasta takeout special aptly called “Takeout Tuesday.” For $65 you’ll get 1 package of ready to cook Bucatini, 1 pint of homemade Bolognese Sauce, 1 Taleggio Stuffed Focaccia, and 1 bottle of Karen’s signature “KA” Forli Sangiovese wine, and is meant to feed two people.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mario Lopez Names The One Chef He'd Want To Cook Him Dinner - Exclusive

How much easier would life be if a Food Network chef was cooking you dinner every night? Although that may be a reality for some, most foodies can only dream of having Gordon Ramsay in their kitchens making his famous beef wellington. Whether it's Robert Irvine, Padma Lakshmi, or Geoffery Zakarian, you couldn't go wrong with wanting to taste their cooking skills. Even Mario Lopez himself has a dream chef.
CELEBRITIES
9NEWS

How to grow your own salad

DENVER — Homegrown greens are very tasty and easy to grow. Lettuce, spinach, cilantro, mustard, collard greens and many other leafy crops can be grown from seed or from nursery transplants. They can be grown in the ground or in patio containers. Most greens are cool-season crops. They thrive...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Chef Dennis Lucchi serves up all hits at Buona Terra

A trip to the cloistered black-and-white colonial bungalow along Scotts Road always feels a little special as you revel in its privacy. This time, it was in celebration of the time-tested one-Michelin star restaurant featuring a holy trinity of milestones; Buona Terra’s ten year anniversary, Chef Dennis Lucchi’s decade long tenure at the helm, and spanking new interiors.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy