Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Rush Head Coach Scott Burt Talks about the Fight for the Kelly Cup

By Natalie Cruz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in seven years, the...

KFYR-TV

Minotauros assistant coach departs for New Mexico

MINOT, N.D. – Minotauros Assistant Coach Darren Banks accepted the Head Coach/General Manager position at the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Minotauros said in a statement. Banks joined the Tauros in 2020 as a scout, and the team promoted him to assistant coach/director of scouting in the summer...
MINOT, ND
KEVN

South Dakota favorite, Judd Hoos, debut musical talents on national stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is blessed with some phenomenal musical talent, but Judd Hoos is definitely one of people’s favorites. Over the last year, the rock band dove headfirst into their craft, releasing a new ep, performing a charity concert, and being featured on a national television show with their single Bad Girl.
MUSIC
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Family Farm Donates Eggs for SDSU Free Throws

A family-run farm in South Dakota made good on its promise to donate a pallet full of eggs in conjunction with South Dakota State University's basketball teams. According to Dakota News Now, Dakota Layers farm near Flandreau promised to donate a dozen eggs for every free throw made at Frost Arena by anyone on the men's or women's basketball teams.
