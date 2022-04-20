ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

UPDATE: 3 On Your Side helps Maricopa man finally get his car title

By Gary Harper
Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Reveile finally has what he’s been waiting for -- the title to his 2019 Kia that he paid off in full. “I am extremely happy to have a title,” Reveile told 3 On Your Side. “I didn’t think this day would ever get here. ......

