ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC enhances public health threat response

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics was launched to enhance the ability to make effective decisions concerning public health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the launch of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA). CFA seeks to enhance the nation’s ability to use data, models,...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

TB is once again a major global health threat

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 24th is World TB Day, a day that is It is meant to draw attention to the devastating social, economic, and public health consequences of tuberculosis. Colorado Springs has deep roots in the history of treatment for people with the disease. In the early 20th century, there were over 15 sanatoriums […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan George
POZ

How the Test-to-Treat Pillar of the U.S. COVID Strategy Is Failing Patients

The federal “test-to-treat” program, announced in March, is meant to reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths by quickly getting antiviral pills to people who test positive. But even as cases rise again, many Americans don’t have access to the program. Pfizer’s Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] and Merck’s Lagevrio [molnupiravir] are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

$226.5 Million Available to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recenlty announced the availability of $226.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to launch the Community Health Worker Training Program. This new program will increase the number of community health workers who play a critical role in connecting people to care, including COVID care; mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services; chronic disease care; and other important health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Crisis#Cfa#Mph
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
contagionlive.com

Episode 4: Forging an Evolutionary Regulatory Path for Antibiotic Development

Although the development of antibiotics remains a challenge, there are some legislative strategies that could make it more attractive and get more players involved. Welcome to Contagion’s podcast, Contagion Community, where we delve into factors that create and widen health care disparities. Although the development of antibiotics remains a...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Health systems aren't ready for a shift to patient-centered care, finds survey of CEOs

For U.S. health systems emerging from the pandemic, the promise of patient-centered care is within reach, according to the 2022 Health Systems' Climate Study. The study finds that health systems are shifting from the system-centered mindset—which left many unprepared to meet patient needs during the pandemic—to a patient-focused approach that will enable them to improve care quality and the patient experience while lowering costs.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy