England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan insists he has no designs on succeeding Joe Root as Test skipper.The idea that Morgan would be parachuted in at the age of 35, having last played the five-day format more than 10 years ago, always appeared fanciful but he had been touted in some quarters as the kind of strong leader who could lift the side out of their current rut.But the Dubliner, whose focus is fully trained on the T20 World Cup in Australia this winter, has made it clear he is not an option.I haven't played red-ball cricket for a...

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO