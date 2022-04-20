ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Buffalo, MN Man ID’ed as Victim of Road Rage in Maple Grove

By Mark
kduz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name of the man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Maple Grove Sunday afternoon has...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Police: Suspect Turns Self In Following Fatal Maple Grove Road Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on a county road in Maple Grove over the weekend. According to Maple Grove police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The report was that a driver was shot following a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Avenue. RELATED: 1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver The victim, later identified as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say they...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

Originally published April 17. Updated with victim’s identify. MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The victim — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo — eventually died at an area hospital of complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Update: Deadly Road Rage Altercation Started Near St. Cloud

MAPLE GROVE -- The Maple Grove police department has released more details about the incident that lead to a deadly shooting of a driver on Sunday at about 3:00 p.m. They say it started as an altercation between two drivers near St. Cloud and it went on for nearly 40 miles. The investigation to date shows the drivers had interactions along the route. It resulted in the deadly shooting at County Road 30 and Garland Lane.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Cars
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Roseville Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Vehicle, Suspect In Road Rage Shooting

ROSEVILLE, MINN. (WCCO) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and locating a vehicle tied to a road rage shooting that left a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds. According to police, the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on April 1 at a red light on southbound Rice Street between Highway 36 and County Road B. The victim and the other motorist had a verbal altercation before the other motorist pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, striking him in the right thigh and arm. “Senseless acts of violence within our...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."
LYND, MN
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022. On Friday, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Vincent Lewis. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital

Originally published on April 15. Updated with victim’s name. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels. The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified Monday as 59-year-old Casey Roland Jones of Minneapolis, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy