ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russia may spend $1.3 bln from wealth fund to recapitalise Aeroflot - Ifax

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 20 (Reuters) - Russia is considering spending around 107 billion roubles ($1.34 billion) from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to recapitalise flagship airline Aeroflot, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

The planned move is part of a new package of measures that the government is preparing to support economic development following Western sanctions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The NWF, which accumulates the country’s oil revenues, will buy into a new share issue by Aeroflot via an open subscription and spend a further 57 billion roubles on equity stakes in other Russian airlines to help them pay debts, Interfax reported.

According to Interfax, the government’s stake in Aeroflot must not fall beyond the current 57.34% as a result of the new share sale.

Russia spent 80 billion roubles buying Aeroflot shares in 2020 to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

Aeroflot and the Russian finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News site RBC reported on Tuesday that the government was discussing an additional share issue by Aeroflot that would be paid for by the NWF, whose assets stood at $155.2 billion last month. ($1 = 79.7500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeroflot#Ukraine#Moscow#National Wealth Fund#Nwf#Interfax#Western#Russian#Rbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy