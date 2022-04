One of the biggest complaints about the club’s handling of the Women’s team has been their exclusion from the brand new training center set up for the Men’s and Academy players. Millions of pounds were spent on it while the Women’s team languish across the river, training on Tranmere Rovers’ campus and sharing resources with them, as opposed to, well, Liverpool. Even with the sale of Melwood, another opportunity was missed to raise the bar of the resources that are available to the Women’s team.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO