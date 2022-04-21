Meijer Accepting SNAP Benefits For Online Orders In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Meijer announced Tuesday it will now accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup and home delivery orders at all stores in Michigan.

The company, which headquarters is in Grand Rapids, says customers will be able to pay for the online orders using an EBT card.

“We’re excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences,” Derek Steele , vice president of Customer Strategy for Meijer, said in a statement. “We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides.”

The Meijer Pickup service, which is free on orders more than $35, allows customers the option to shop from anywhere and have a store team member personally hand select the items and allow them to pick them up within a few hours.

The company also offers same-day home delivery within a few hours or at a time most convenient.

Meijer Pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. Orders can be placed on the store’s website or the app.

“Providing SNAP recipients with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest,” Steele said. “We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online.”

Meijer says it plans to expand this payment option in others states, including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, in the coming weeks.

