Charges Pending Against Woman In Tally Ho Fire That Caused Up To $10,000 In Damages

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Charges are pending against a woman who lives in the area of the Tally Ho Fire that erupted in Boulder County on Tuesday. The grass fire burned just under 10 acres south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel.

Multiple homes in the surrounding area were evacuated in “door-to-door” evacuations just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire.

There were no structures lost and no injuries reported, however, some fences were destroyed.

What caused the fire is being investigated and the estimate of the extent of the damage is ongoing. The current estimate is $5,000 to $10,000 in damages.

Charges are pending against an adult female who is a resident of the area.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Open Space, Boulder Emergency Services, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder Mountain Fire, Boulder Police Department, Boulder Rural Fire, Erie Police Department, Fourmile Fire, Hygiene Fire, Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lefthand Fire, Louisville Fire, and Mountain View Fire.

That area was included in a Red Flag Warning area on Tuesday.

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December of last year.