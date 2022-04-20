ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Nation's top-ranked kicker on Clemson: 'They got something special'

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bgylv_0fEnkzn800

Last month, Clemson quietly played host to one of the nation’s top kickers in the class of 2024. In fact, Hough High School’s (Cornelius, N.C.) Nolan Hauser is considered to be the No. 1 kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking .

The Clemson Insider was able to catch up with Hauser, who made his way to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit to Clemson on March 12. “I mean it was awesome,” Hauser said. “The hospitality was great, it seemed like everybody took care of me and everyone treated me very well. It’s a really nice place over there. They got something special.”

Hauser had a chance to talk to each Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Bill Spiers and Mickey Conn. Though, it’s Spiers, Clemson’s director of special teams, who Hauser has the most extensive relationship with.

“It’s awesome,” Hauser said regarding his relationship with Spiers. “I can call him every time I want of course, he can’t call me because I’m a ’24, but he’s really like family. I can call him any time and we chat for about 20 minutes every time. It’s really nice.”

According to Hauser, Clemson has spoken to him about a potential offer, but they really need to see him kick in person first. He plans on going up this summer to a camp, kicking in front of them and gaining confidence in the coaching staff, he said.

“Coach Swinney likes to see players kick before putting everything in them, so I need to do that for him,” he said.

Clemson isn’t the only program like that, though. Hauser will have to kick in front of most schools because, as he put it, “that’s like buying a car without even seeing it.”

Hauser’s range can be anywhere from probably 55-60 yards out. He’s hopeful that’ll grow over the years. It’s hard for the average person to evaluate kickers like Hauser, so we asked him for a little assistance in what exactly goes into that.

“It’s mostly consistency,” he said. “Any school, obviously, wants a consistent kicker. You want to put out a kicker that can make any kicks, really. You really want a kicker that can comfortably and consistently with confidence hit multiple field goals.”

If you’re familiar with Clemson Athletics, then the last name “Hauser” might ring a bell. Nolan happens to have multiple connections to Clemson. Both of his parents, Scott Hauser and Sherri Bueter Hauser, played at Clemson.

Sherri played for Clemson’s women’s soccer program (1994-98) and still holds multiple school records, while Scott played for Clemson’s baseball team around the same time. Nolan’s older sister, Ella, is currently a freshman midfielder on Clemson’s women’s soccer team.

“We got a little family in there,” he said jokingly.

Nolan’s Clemson connections don’t stop there.

He also has a connection to the Clemson football program in the form of B.T. Potter. Nolan said that he kicks with Potter at least once a month with Charlotte-based trainer Dan Orner, who is one of their kicking coaches.

“We kick together, so we usually have some friendly competition in there,” he said. “They got something good over there and the kickers are world-class. (Potter) has said that (Clemson) is a special place, as everybody said that I’ve spoken with. It’s a really nice place and it’s really family over there.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0fEnkzn800

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Cornelius, NC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sailer
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Bill Spiers
The Spun

CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Nation#Hough High School#Mickey Conn
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Key Nebraska Football Player Is Reportedly Transferring

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy