There are hundreds of pets up for adoption in local Lubbock animal shelters, many of which are kitties. Most people who head over to adopt a pet are looking for a kitten, not a full-grown or elderly cat. I propose that some business-savvy person out there with a lot more money than me, open a friggin' cat cafe and give those little cuddly love muffins a chance to thrive in a swanky coffee shop instead of continuing their sad lives stuck in a cage in a shelter until they die.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO