Sulphur, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on April 22, 2022, that on April 21 at approximately 9:00 p.m., a CPSO deputy was conducting routine patrol on East Napoleon Street in Sulphur when he heard gunshots. The deputy noticed several motorcycles and an SUV in the parking lot of a shut-down business. Individuals fled the area as the deputy drove towards the parking lot. During a search of the parking lot, detectives discovered two firearms, blood, and a large number of shell casings of various calibers.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO