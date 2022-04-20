ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hochul: masks still required on public transit and in airports in New York State

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKVzT_0fEnjeSu00

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks are still required on public transit, in airports and in certain other settings in the state.

The governor's announcement comes days after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation . Hochul addressed the judge's decision and said "Monday there was a legal ruling at the federal level, this was not a decision by the federal government that masks were no longer needed in very congested settings."

According to Hochul, masks will be required in the following settings:

  • State-regulated health care settings
  • State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes
  • Correctional facilities
  • Homeless shelters
  • Domestic violence shelters
  • Buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations, and airports

Hochul continued on to say there are two COVID-19 variants causing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to increase in the state which is why the mask requirement will continue in those settings, at least in the short term.

On Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced it was lifting the mask requirement on its bus and rail as well as at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls International Airport. It has now reversed that decision following the announcement from Hochul.

The NFTA released the following statement Wednesday:

First and foremost, we want to apologize for what is sure to be confusing to our travelers and riders, but due to the Governor's announcement updating COVID regulations from the New York State Department of Health, masks will still be required in all public transportation entities within the State of New York until further notice. This includes the Buffalo Niagara International and Niagara Falls International Airports, Metro Bus and Rail and all Paratransit services. We will provide any updates or changes to this policy accordingly.
- NFTA statement

Comments / 128

Andrew Smolkovich
2d ago

hey,Cathy I think everyone in this state has two words for you ,and it's not Merry Christmas. Nov can't come quick enough please vote red

Reply
89
TWPPYO
2d ago

This is purely for control. If COVID was so bad why, are the homeless, the criminals, illegals, allowed to freely move around NY?

Reply(1)
91
StevenP
2d ago

So, you can assume that next flu season will be the same at best, at worst, it will never end. Covid is over and the new variants are less dangerous then the flu.

Reply
46
Related
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will COVID Force A New York Shutdown Again?

As of now, New York has no plans to shut down if the COVID cases surge this spring. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising statewide, Governor Hochul says she has no plans to shut the state down to try and prevent further spread of the illness. Last week, the state health department issued a warning about two omicron variants that have been connected to the recent increase in infections.
LANCASTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#First Transit#Public Transportation#Subway#State#Nfta
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In New York State

A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy