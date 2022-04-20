ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Statement regarding masks from Jacksonville Aviation Authority

By Susan Steger
fernandinaobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a statement issued by the TSA on April 18, the agency is no longer enforcing...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Spam#Jax#Akismet#Federal
Action News Jax

Economic times drive up panhandling in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Experts said the economic hardships being felt nationwide are driving up the numbers of panhandlers city-wide, but it does not directly relate to homelessness. Changing homelessness conducts a count of the homeless population every year. In 2021, there were 1,222 total homeless individuals, in comparison to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Jacksonville Daily Record

Group twice ignored notice of $6.8 million gift

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida President and CEO Paul Martinez twice deleted emails offering his organization a $6.8 million grant. Earlier this year, Martinez said that while going through his 200 or so daily emails, one caught his eye. An unsolicited source wanted to award the area branch $6.8 million. He immediately deleted the email.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

904 and more: New Northeast Florida area code gets backing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Time to Stop Testing Requirements and Mask Mandates in Commercial Aviation Industry

The board of directors of Airlines for America — which is a trade group that represents the commercial aviation industry in the United States — have written an open letter to the current president of the United States which calls for the end to both the requirements for testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus prior to departure and the mandate to wear masks and other coverings for the nose and mouth.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sunbathing crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base in Florida

Planes at a US Navy base in Florida had to be rerouted after a sunbathing crocodile wouldn’t leave the runway.Naval Air Station Key West, in South Florida, posted a photo of the seven-foot, 110-lb reptile on Monday. According to the base, the croc was simply enjoying the sun too much to move.“This airfield resident was soaking up some sun on one of our runways recently and didn’t want to budge,” NAS wrote on Facebook. “Wildlife Biologist Rosa Gonzales had to call in reinforcement from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to move the stubborn American crocodile outside the fence line.”Officials at...
ANIMALS
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee announces franchise for Northeast Florida

The Midwest-based Scooter’s Coffee chain announced April 21 it is entering the Jacksonville market. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s sells its beverages from drive-thru kiosks of about 650 square feet. Scooter’s says it signed a single-unit franchise agreement with Jennifer Redcloud and Dorie Robinson, friends of more than...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy