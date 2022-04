HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Brad Smith says there are five areas he, his administration and the university community must work on in the future. Smith said his team developed the areas of improvement during his listening tour that took place during his first 100 days on campus as president. He told the university’s Board of Governors about them on Thursday as the meeting marked the first meeting since his sessions ended on April 13.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO